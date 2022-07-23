Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 1 and limₙ→∞bₙ = 3, then limₙ→∞(bₙ / aₙ) = 3.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 1 and limₙ→∞bₙ = 3, then limₙ→∞(bₙ / aₙ) = 3.
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)((1/3)ᵏ + (4/3)ᵏ)
25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ respectively) for the exact value of the series.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞)ln(k) / k³ᐟ²