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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.33
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.33

27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)

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1
Recognize that the series is given by the sum from k = 0 to infinity of the terms \( \tan^{-1}(k + 2) - \tan^{-1}(k) \). This is a telescoping series because each term is a difference of inverse tangent functions evaluated at consecutive points separated by 2.
Write out the first few partial sums explicitly to observe the telescoping pattern: \( S_n = \sum_{k=0}^n \left( \tan^{-1}(k + 2) - \tan^{-1}(k) \right) = (\tan^{-1}(2) - \tan^{-1}(0)) + (\tan^{-1}(3) - \tan^{-1}(1)) + \cdots + (\tan^{-1}(n+2) - \tan^{-1}(n)) \).
Group the terms in the partial sum to see which terms cancel out. Notice that many intermediate terms will cancel, leaving only a few terms from the beginning and the end of the sum.
Express the partial sum \( S_n \) in terms of the remaining terms after cancellation. Typically, for telescoping sums of this form, \( S_n = \tan^{-1}(n+1) + \tan^{-1}(n+2) - \tan^{-1}(0) - \tan^{-1}(1) \) or a similar expression depending on the exact cancellation pattern.
Evaluate the limit of the partial sums as \( n \to \infty \) to determine if the series converges. Use the fact that \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \tan^{-1}(x) = \frac{\pi}{2} \) to find the limit of \( S_n \). If the limit exists and is finite, the series converges to that value; otherwise, it diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Telescoping Series

A telescoping series is a series where many terms cancel out when expanded, leaving only a few terms from the beginning and end. This simplification helps in evaluating the sum of infinite series by reducing complex expressions to simpler forms.
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Geometric Series

Properties of the Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)

The inverse tangent function, arctan(x), is continuous and monotonic, with known limits as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Understanding its behavior helps in evaluating limits of terms like arctan(k+2) - arctan(k) as k grows large.
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Inverse Tangent

Convergence and Divergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit; otherwise, it diverges. Determining convergence often involves analyzing term behavior and applying tests or simplifications like telescoping.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 1 and limₙ→∞bₙ = 3, then limₙ→∞(bₙ / aₙ) = 3.

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Textbook Question

89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series

For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.


b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.


89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5

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Textbook Question

27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.

∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)((1/3)ᵏ + (4/3)ᵏ)

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Textbook Question

25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.


a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.


25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80

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Textbook Question

89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series

For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.


c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ respectively) for the exact value of the series.


89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5

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Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 3 to ∞)ln(k) / k³ᐟ²

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