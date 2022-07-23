42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)
Geometric sums
Evaluate the geometric sums
∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7 + sin k) / k²