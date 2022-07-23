Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.19
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.19

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given sequence: \(a_n = \frac{(3n^2 + 2n + 1) \cdot \sin(n)}{4n^3 + n}\).
Analyze the behavior of the numerator and denominator separately as \(n\) approaches infinity. The numerator grows roughly like \$3n^2\( times \(\sin(n)\), and the denominator grows like \)4n^3$.
Note that \(\sin(n)\) oscillates between \(-1\) and \(1\), so \(-1 \leq \sin(n) \leq 1\). Use this to create inequalities for \(a_n\):
\[-\frac{3n^2 + 2n + 1}{4n^3 + n} \leq a_n \leq \frac{3n^2 + 2n + 1}{4n^3 + n}.\]
Simplify the bounding expressions by dividing numerator and denominator by \(n^3\) to understand their limits:
\[-\frac{3/n + 2/n^2 + 1/n^3}{4 + 1/n^2} \leq a_n \leq \frac{3/n + 2/n^2 + 1/n^3}{4 + 1/n^2}.\]
Apply the Squeeze Theorem: since both bounds approach \(0\) as \(n \to \infty\), conclude that \(\lim_{n \to \infty} a_n = 0\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits of Sequences

The limit of a sequence describes the value that the terms of the sequence approach as the index n goes to infinity. If the terms get arbitrarily close to a specific number, the sequence converges to that limit; otherwise, it diverges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Squeeze Theorem

The Squeeze Theorem helps find limits by 'trapping' a sequence between two others that have the same limit. If aₙ ≤ bₙ ≤ cₙ for all n beyond some point, and both aₙ and cₙ converge to L, then bₙ also converges to L.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Behavior of Trigonometric Functions in Limits

Trigonometric functions like sin(n) oscillate between -1 and 1 and do not have limits as n approaches infinity. When combined with sequences that tend to zero, their bounded nature allows the use of the Squeeze Theorem to evaluate the overall limit.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹

42
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)

65
views
Textbook Question

Geometric sums

Evaluate the geometric sums

∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.

50
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.

43
views
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!

87
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7 + sin k) / k²

59
views