Explain why the magnitude of the remainder in an alternating series (with terms that are nonincreasing in magnitude) is less than or equal to the magnitude of the first neglected term.
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.45
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁰.⁹⁹
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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^k}{k^{0.99}} \). This is an alternating series because of the factor \( (-1)^k \).
Check if the series converges absolutely by considering the absolute value of the terms: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \left| \frac{(-1)^k}{k^{0.99}} \right| = \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{0.99}} \).
Determine whether the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{0.99}} \) converges. Recall that the p-series \( \sum \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges if and only if \( p > 1 \). Since \( 0.99 < 1 \), this series diverges, so the original series does not converge absolutely.
Apply the Alternating Series Test (Leibniz Test) to the original series. Check two conditions: (1) the terms \( b_k = \frac{1}{k^{0.99}} \) decrease monotonically, and (2) \( \lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = 0 \). Both conditions hold here.
Conclude that since the series converges by the Alternating Series Test but does not converge absolutely, it converges conditionally.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Convergence
A series ∑a_k converges absolutely if the series of absolute values ∑|a_k| converges. Absolute convergence guarantees convergence regardless of the signs of the terms. Testing absolute convergence often involves comparison or p-series tests.
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Conditional Convergence
A series converges conditionally if it converges but does not converge absolutely. This typically occurs in alternating series where the terms decrease in magnitude to zero, but the absolute series diverges. The Alternating Series Test is commonly used to verify this.
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Alternating Series Test
This test determines convergence of series whose terms alternate in sign. If the absolute value of terms decreases monotonically to zero, the series converges. It does not guarantee absolute convergence, only conditional convergence.
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Alternating Series Test
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