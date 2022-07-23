87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. If ∑ k⁻ᵖ converges, then ∑ k⁻ᵖ⁺⁰.⁰⁰¹ converges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².