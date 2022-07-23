Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.4.47e
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.47e

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. If ∑ k⁻ᵖ converges, then ∑ k⁻ᵖ⁺⁰.⁰⁰¹ converges.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the p-series test: The series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges if and only if \( p > 1 \).
Given that \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges, it implies that \( p > 1 \).
Now consider the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{p + 0.001}} \). Since \( p + 0.001 > p > 1 \), this new exponent is also greater than 1.
By the p-series test again, since the exponent \( p + 0.001 \) is greater than 1, the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{p + 0.001}} \) also converges.
Therefore, the statement is true because increasing the exponent in a convergent p-series to a slightly larger value still results in a convergent series.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-Series Test for Convergence

The p-series test states that the series ∑ 1/k^p converges if and only if p > 1. This test helps determine whether a series with terms involving powers of k converges or diverges based on the value of p.
Recommended video:
04:30
P-Series and Harmonic Series

Comparison Test for Series

The comparison test allows us to determine convergence by comparing a given series to another series with known behavior. If a series with larger terms converges, then a series with smaller terms also converges, and vice versa.
Recommended video:
09:25
Direct Comparison Test

Effect of Small Changes in the Exponent on Convergence

Slightly increasing the exponent p in a p-series (e.g., from p to p + 0.001) affects convergence because the series terms decrease faster. If the original series converges, increasing p will also result in convergence, but if it diverges, the new series may still diverge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.

45
views
Textbook Question

41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.


d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.


41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶

60
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.

56
views
Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.

36
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.

48
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."

63
views