87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."