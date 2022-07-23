Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.57
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.57

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{5^k}{2^{2k+1}} \). This is an infinite series where each term is \( a_k = \frac{5^k}{2^{2k+1}} \).
Rewrite the general term to simplify the expression. Notice that \( 2^{2k+1} = 2^{2k} \cdot 2^1 = 2 \cdot (2^2)^k = 2 \cdot 4^k \). So, \( a_k = \frac{5^k}{2 \cdot 4^k} = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \left( \frac{5}{4} \right)^k \).
Recognize that the series is a geometric series with common ratio \( r = \frac{5}{4} \) and first term \( a_1 = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \left( \frac{5}{4} \right)^1 \).
Recall the convergence criterion for a geometric series: it converges if and only if \( |r| < 1 \). Here, check the absolute value of the ratio \( |r| = \frac{5}{4} \).
Since \( |r| > 1 \), conclude that the geometric series diverges by the geometric series test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Series and Convergence

An infinite series is the sum of infinitely many terms. Determining whether such a series converges means checking if the sum approaches a finite limit as the number of terms grows indefinitely. Understanding convergence is essential to analyze the behavior of series like the one given.
Recommended video:
06:52
Convergence of an Infinite Series

Geometric Series

A geometric series has terms that multiply by a constant ratio each time. It converges if the absolute value of this ratio is less than one, and its sum can be found using a specific formula. Recognizing the given series as geometric simplifies the convergence test.
Recommended video:
06:00
Geometric Series

Convergence Tests

Convergence tests, such as the Ratio Test or Root Test, help determine if a series converges or diverges. These tests analyze the limit of term ratios or roots to conclude about convergence. Choosing an appropriate test is key to solving series problems efficiently.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)

79
views
Textbook Question

Geometric sums

Evaluate the geometric sums

∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.

50
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.

43
views
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!

87
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7 + sin k) / k²

59
views
Textbook Question

Estimate the value of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / (2k + 5)³ to within 10⁻⁴ of its exact value.

43
views