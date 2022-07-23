Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
Geometric sums
Evaluate the geometric sums
∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.
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Key Concepts
Geometric Series
Formula for the Sum of a Finite Geometric Series
Index Shifting in Summations
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.
Estimate the value of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / (2k + 5)³ to within 10⁻⁴ of its exact value.