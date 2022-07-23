41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing
Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.
b.Use a calculator to estimate this limit. In the long run, how much drug is in the person’s blood?
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The sum ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / √(k − 2) is a p-series.
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
b.Find an explicit formula for the terms of the sequence.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.