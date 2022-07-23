41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
71. Evaluating an infinite series two ways
Evaluate the series
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (4 / 3ᵏ – 4 / 3ᵏ⁺¹) two ways.
b. Use a geometric series argument with Theorem 10.8.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The sum ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / √(k − 2) is a p-series.
{Use of Tech} Fibonacci sequence
The famous Fibonacci sequence was proposed by Leonardo Pisano, also known as Fibonacci, in about A.D. 1200 as a model for the growth of rabbit populations.
It is given by the recurrence relation: fₙ₊₁ = fₙ + fₙ₋₁,for n = 1, 2, 3, … where f₀ = 1 and f₁ = 1. Each term of the sequence is the sum of its two predecessors.
b.Is the sequence bounded?
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25