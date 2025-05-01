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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.4.47b
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.47b

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


b. The sum ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / √(k − 2) is a p-series.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a p-series: a series of the form \(\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p}\), where \(p\) is a positive constant.
Rewrite the given series \(\sum_{k=3}^{\infty} \frac{1}{\sqrt{k - 2}}\) by making a substitution to see if it matches the p-series form. Let \(j = k - 2\), so when \(k=3\), \(j=1\).
Express the series in terms of \(j\): \(\sum_{j=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{\sqrt{j}} = \sum_{j=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{j^{1/2}}\).
Since the series can be written as \(\sum_{j=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{j^{1/2}}\), it matches the form of a p-series with \(p = \frac{1}{2}\).
Therefore, the given series is a p-series because it can be expressed in the form \(\sum \frac{1}{k^p}\) with \(p = \frac{1}{2}\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a p-series

A p-series is an infinite series of the form ∑ 1/n^p, where n starts from 1 or another positive integer, and p is a positive real number. The behavior and convergence of the series depend on the value of p.
Recommended video:
04:30
P-Series and Harmonic Series

Index shift in series notation

Changing the index of summation or shifting the variable inside the series can transform the series into a more recognizable form. Understanding how to rewrite sums by adjusting indices helps identify the type of series.
Recommended video:
06:00
Geometric Series

Criteria for identifying p-series

To determine if a series is a p-series, the general term must be expressible as 1/(n^p) for some p. If the term involves a shifted index but can be rewritten to fit this form, it qualifies as a p-series.
Recommended video:
04:30
P-Series and Harmonic Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.


b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.


41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶

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Textbook Question

Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.

b. Which of the following series converges faster? Explain.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)²) or ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)²)?

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing

Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.


b.Use a calculator to estimate this limit. In the long run, how much drug is in the person’s blood?

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Textbook Question

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.

b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).

{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}

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Textbook Question

71. Evaluating an infinite series two ways

Evaluate the series

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (4 / 3ᵏ – 4 / 3ᵏ⁺¹) two ways.


b. Use a geometric series argument with Theorem 10.8.

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Textbook Question

72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences

Consider the following situations that generate a sequence


b.Find an explicit formula for the terms of the sequence.


Radioactive decay

A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.

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