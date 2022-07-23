Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the explicit formula aₙ = 1/n, for n=1, 2, 3, .....Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² − 1) / (k³ + 4)
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Key Concepts
Comparison Test
Limit Comparison Test
Behavior of Rational Functions in Series
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(cos(1 / k) – cos(1 / (k + 1)))
43–44. Periodic doses
Suppose you take a dose of m mg of a particular medication once per day. Assume f equals the fraction of the medication that remains in your blood one day later. Just after taking another dose of medication on the second day, the amount of medication in your blood equals the sum of the second dose and the fraction of the first dose remaining in your blood, which is m + mf. Continuing in this fashion, the amount of medication in your blood just after your nth dose is
Aₙ = m + mf + ⋯ + mfⁿ⁻¹.
For the given values of f and m, calculate A₅, A₁₀, A₃₀, and lim (n → ∞) Aₙ. Interpret the meaning of the limit lim (n → ∞) Aₙ.
43.f = 0.25,m = 200 mg
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((1/3) × (5/6)ᵏ + (3/5) × (7/9)ᵏ)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹ × k²ᵏ) / (k! × k!)