33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.





π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)