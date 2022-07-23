Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.
a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2