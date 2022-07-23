18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.
a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2