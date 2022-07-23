For what values of r does the sequence {rⁿ} converge? Diverge?

Consider the cases based on the absolute value of \(r\): - If \(|r| < 1\), then \(r^n\) approaches 0 as \(n \to \infty\), so the sequence converges to 0. - If \(|r| = 1\), then: * If \(r = 1\), the sequence is constant and converges to 1. * If \(r = -1\), the sequence oscillates between 1 and -1 and does not converge. - If \(|r| > 1\), then \(r^n\) grows without bound in magnitude, so the sequence diverges.