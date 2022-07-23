13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
21.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (1/4)ᵏ
For what values of r does the sequence {rⁿ} converge? Diverge?
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k³ / √(k⁸ + 1)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)