Textbook Question
Define the remainder of an infinite series.
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Define the remainder of an infinite series.
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
21.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (1/4)ᵏ
For what values of r does the sequence {rⁿ} converge? Diverge?
Given the series ∑∞ₖ₌₁ k, evaluate the first four terms of its sequence of partial sums Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k.
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)