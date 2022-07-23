Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − 1)/x
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (-x/10)²ᵏ
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (xᵏ/kᵏ)
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/(2ᵏ)