Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sinh (-1)
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
c. Use the property ln a/b = ln a - ln b and the series of parts (a) and (b) to find the Taylor series for ƒ(x) = ln (1 + x)/(1 - x) b centered at 0.
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 1/(1 + 5x)
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = cos x, a = π/2