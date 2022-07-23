Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
cos 2
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Key Concepts
Taylor Series Expansion
Maclaurin Series for Cosine
Term Selection and Approximation Accuracy
Binomial series Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + 2x)^(-5)
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)
Radius of convergence Find the radius of convergence for the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (k!xᵏ)/(kᵏ)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
p(x) = 2x⁶ ln(1 − x)