Bounding the Remainder on an Interval

To find an upper bound for |Rₙ(x)| on an interval, identify the maximum absolute value of the (n+1)th derivative within that interval. For eˣ, all derivatives are eˣ, which is maximized at the endpoint of the interval. Multiplying this maximum by |x|ⁿ⁺¹/(n+1)! gives a valid upper bound for the remainder.