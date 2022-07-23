Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = e^(sin x), n = 2, a = 0
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ x⁴ᵏ/k²
k = 1
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
b. Use the Taylor polynomials to approximate the given expression. Make a table showing the approximations and the absolute error in these approximations using a calculator for the exact function value.
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
x +x³/3 +x⁵/5 +x⁷/7 + ...