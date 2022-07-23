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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.R.65b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.R.65b

Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.

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Recall the Taylor series expansion for \( \ln(1 - x) \) centered at 0, which is given by the infinite series: \[ \ln(1 - x) = -\sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{x^n}{n} \quad \text{for} \quad |x| < 1. \]
Use the identity \( \ln 2 = -\ln \frac{1}{2} \). This means we can write \( \ln 2 \) as the negative of \( \ln(1 - x) \) by choosing \( x \) such that \( 1 - x = \frac{1}{2} \).
Solve for \( x \) in the equation \( 1 - x = \frac{1}{2} \), which gives \( x = \frac{1}{2} \).
Substitute \( x = \frac{1}{2} \) into the Taylor series for \( \ln(1 - x) \) to express \( \ln \frac{1}{2} \) as: \[ \ln \frac{1}{2} = \ln(1 - \frac{1}{2}) = -\sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(\frac{1}{2})^n}{n}. \]
Finally, apply the negative sign from the identity \( \ln 2 = -\ln \frac{1}{2} \) to write \( \ln 2 \) as the infinite series: \[ \ln 2 = -\ln \frac{1}{2} = \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(\frac{1}{2})^n}{n}. \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. For ln(1 - x) centered at 0, the series expresses ln(1 - x) as a power series in x, which converges for |x| < 1. This allows approximation of ln(1 - x) by summing a finite number of terms.
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Logarithm Properties and Identities

Logarithm identities, such as ln(a/b) = ln a - ln b and ln(1/x) = -ln x, help transform expressions into more convenient forms. Using ln 2 = -ln(1/2) leverages these properties to rewrite ln 2 in terms of ln(1 - x), enabling the use of the Taylor series for ln(1 - x) to approximate ln 2.
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Convergence of Infinite Series

Understanding the convergence criteria of the Taylor series is essential to ensure the approximation is valid. The series for ln(1 - x) converges when |x| < 1, so choosing x = 1/2 fits within this radius. Recognizing convergence guarantees that the infinite series accurately represents ln(1 - x) and thus ln 2.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate

ln 2.

e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?

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Textbook Question

Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.

ƒ(x) = e^(sin x), n = 2, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.


lim ₙ → ₄ ln (x - 3)/(x² - 16)

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Textbook Question

Find the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. Find an upper bound for the magnitude of the remainder on the given interval for the given value of n. (The bound is not unique.)


ƒ(x) = eˣ; bound R₃(x), for |x| < 1

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Textbook Question

Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.

ƒ(x) = sinh (-3x), n = 3, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.


ƒ(x) = ln (1 - 4x)

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