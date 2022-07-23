Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(4 − x²)
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = (1 − x)⁻¹
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (kx)ᵏ
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
√e