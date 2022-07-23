Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.15a
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.15a

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Maclaurin series is a Taylor series centered at \(a = 0\), and is given by the formula: \[f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{f^{(n)}(0)}{n!} x^n,\] where \(f^{(n)}(0)\) is the \(n\)-th derivative of \(f\) evaluated at 0.
Start by finding the function and its derivatives at \(x=0\). The function is \(f(x) = (1 + x^2)^{-1}\). Calculate the first few derivatives \(f'(x)\), \(f''(x)\), \(f^{(3)}(x)\), and \(f^{(4)}(x)\).
Evaluate each derivative at \(x=0\) to find \(f(0)\), \(f'(0)\), \(f''(0)\), and \(f^{(3)}(0)\). These values will be used as coefficients in the series.
Write out the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series using the formula: \[\frac{f(0)}{0!} x^0 + \frac{f'(0)}{1!} x^1 + \frac{f''(0)}{2!} x^2 + \frac{f^{(3)}(0)}{3!} x^3 + \cdots\] Include only the terms where the coefficient is nonzero.
Simplify each term to express the series clearly, and verify the pattern of coefficients to confirm the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series centered at 0.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor and Maclaurin Series

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. When centered at zero, it is called a Maclaurin series. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at the center, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!.
Recommended video:
08:26
Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series

Derivatives and Term Calculation

To find the Taylor series terms, compute successive derivatives of the function at the center point. Each derivative provides the coefficient for the corresponding term in the series. Identifying the first four nonzero terms requires careful differentiation and evaluation at a = 0.
Recommended video:
05:44
Divergence Test (nth Term Test)

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the range of x-values for which the Taylor series converges to the function. It is determined by testing the series' convergence, often using ratio or root tests. Understanding this interval ensures the series accurately represents the function within that domain.
Recommended video:
08:44
Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

41
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3

75
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

37
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series


a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x)=sin x, a = π/2

73
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series


a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = ln x, a = 3

42
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

The interval of convergence of the power series ∑ cₖ(x−3)ᵏ could be (−2,8).

46
views