Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
The interval of convergence of the power series ∑ cₖ(x−3)ᵏ could be (−2,8).
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.