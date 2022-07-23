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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.31a
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.31a

Taylor series


a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = ln x, a = 3

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1
Recall the definition of the Taylor series of a function \(f(x)\) centered at \(a\): \[f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{f^{(n)}(a)}{n!} (x - a)^n,\] where \(f^{(n)}(a)\) is the \(n\)-th derivative of \(f\) evaluated at \(x = a\).
Identify the function and center: here, \(f(x) = \ln x\) and \(a = 3\). We will need to find the derivatives of \(f(x)\) evaluated at \(x=3\).
Calculate the first four derivatives of \(f(x) = \ln x\): - \(f(x) = \ln x\) - \(f'(x) = \frac{1}{x}\) - \(f''(x) = -\frac{1}{x^2}\) - \(f^{(3)}(x) = \frac{2}{x^3}\) - \(f^{(4)}(x) = -\frac{6}{x^4}\)
Evaluate each derivative at \(x = 3\): - \(f(3) = \ln 3\) - \(f'(3) = \frac{1}{3}\) - \(f''(3) = -\frac{1}{9}\) - \(f^{(3)}(3) = \frac{2}{27}\) - \(f^{(4)}(3) = -\frac{6}{81} = -\frac{2}{27}\)
Write the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series using the formula: \[f(x) \approx f(3) + f'(3)(x-3) + \frac{f''(3)}{2!}(x-3)^2 + \frac{f^{(3)}(3)}{3!}(x-3)^3 + \frac{f^{(4)}(3)}{4!}(x-3)^4,\] substituting the values found for each derivative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Definition

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point a. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at a, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!. This series approximates the function near the point a.
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Derivatives of the Natural Logarithm Function

To find the Taylor series of f(x) = ln(x), you need to compute its derivatives at x = a. The first derivative is 1/x, and higher derivatives follow a pattern involving factorials and powers of x. Understanding these derivatives is essential to form the series terms.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Constructing the First Four Nonzero Terms

After finding the derivatives at a, substitute them into the Taylor series formula to write out the first four nonzero terms. This involves careful calculation of each term’s coefficient and power of (x - a), ensuring the series accurately approximates ln(x) near x = 3.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3

75
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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

37
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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

The interval of convergence of the power series ∑ cₖ(x−3)ᵏ could be (−2,8).

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Textbook Question

Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.

b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.

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