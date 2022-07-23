Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.15b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.15b

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the function given is \( f(x) = (1 + x^2)^{-1} \), which resembles the form of a geometric series \( \frac{1}{1 - r} = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} r^n \) when \( |r| < 1 \).
Rewrite the function to match the geometric series form by identifying \( r = -x^2 \), so \( f(x) = \frac{1}{1 - (-x^2)} \).
Express the power series as a summation using the geometric series formula: \[ f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-x^2)^n \].
Simplify the term inside the summation to get \( (-1)^n x^{2n} \), so the power series becomes \[ f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-1)^n x^{2n} \].
Note that the interval of convergence is determined by \( |r| < 1 \), which means \( |-x^2| = |x|^2 < 1 \), so the interval of convergence is \( |x| < 1 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a = 0, it is expressed as f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(0)/n!) xⁿ, where f⁽ⁿ⁾(0) is the nth derivative evaluated at 0. This allows approximation of functions using polynomials.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Power Series and Summation Notation

A power series is an infinite series of the form Σ cₙ (x - a)ⁿ, where cₙ are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this infinite sum, making it easier to manipulate and analyze. Writing a function as a power series involves finding the coefficients cₙ that match the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
05:58
Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which a power series converges to the function. It is determined by testing the radius of convergence, often using the ratio or root test. Understanding this interval is crucial to knowing where the power series accurately represents the function.
Recommended video:
08:44
Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry

b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.

80
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals

S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt

b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.

85
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0

36
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = tan⁻¹ x ≈ x

37
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x)=3ˣ, a=0

91
views
Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = ln x, a = 3

110
views