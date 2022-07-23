Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 1
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ x ≈ x
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = ln x, a = 3