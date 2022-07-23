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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.79b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.79b

{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.

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1
Recall the Maclaurin series expansions for sine and cosine functions: \( \sin z = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{z^{2n+1}}{(2n+1)!} \) and \( \cos z = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{z^{2n}}{(2n)!} \).
Substitute \( z = t^2 \) into these series to get the expansions for \( \sin t^2 \) and \( \cos t^2 \): \[ \sin t^2 = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{t^{4n+2}}{(2n+1)!} \quad \text{and} \quad \cos t^2 = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{t^{4n}}{(2n)!} \].
Write out the first four nonzero terms explicitly for both series: For \( \sin t^2 \): \[ t^2 - \frac{t^6}{3!} + \frac{t^{10}}{5!} - \frac{t^{14}}{7!} + \cdots \] For \( \cos t^2 \): \[ 1 - \frac{t^4}{2!} + \frac{t^8}{4!} - \frac{t^{12}}{6!} + \cdots \].
Integrate each term of the series for \( \sin t^2 \) from 0 to \( x \) to find the Maclaurin series for \( S(x) = \int_0^x \sin t^2 \, dt \): \[ \int_0^x t^{m} dt = \frac{x^{m+1}}{m+1} \], so integrate term-by-term accordingly.
Similarly, integrate each term of the series for \( \cos t^2 \) from 0 to \( x \) to find the Maclaurin series for \( C(x) = \int_0^x \cos t^2 \, dt \), again using term-by-term integration and the power rule for integrals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fresnel Integrals

Fresnel integrals S(x) and C(x) are defined as integrals of sine and cosine functions with quadratic arguments, specifically S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin(t²) dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos(t²) dt. They arise in optics and wave theory, describing diffraction patterns and wave propagation.
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Maclaurin Series Expansion

A Maclaurin series is a Taylor series expansion of a function about zero. It expresses functions as infinite sums of powers of the variable, with coefficients derived from derivatives at zero. Expanding sin(t²) and cos(t²) into Maclaurin series involves substituting t² into the known series for sine and cosine.
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Term-by-Term Integration of Power Series

Once sin(t²) and cos(t²) are expanded into power series, integrating term-by-term from 0 to x is valid under uniform convergence. This process yields the Maclaurin series for S(x) and C(x) by integrating each power of t individually, resulting in a series representation for the Fresnel integrals.
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