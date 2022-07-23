Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Symmetry
b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ x ≈ x