Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2