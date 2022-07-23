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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.19b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.19b

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0

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Recall the Taylor series expansion for \( \tan^{-1}(x) \) centered at \( a = 0 \), which is given by the power series \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-1)^n \frac{x^{2n+1}}{2n+1} \).
Since the function is \( f(x) = \tan^{-1}\left( \frac{x}{2} \right) \), substitute \( \frac{x}{2} \) in place of \( x \) in the series expansion.
This substitution transforms the series into \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-1)^n \frac{\left( \frac{x}{2} \right)^{2n+1}}{2n+1} \).
Simplify the term \( \left( \frac{x}{2} \right)^{2n+1} \) as \( \frac{x^{2n+1}}{2^{2n+1}} \) to write the series explicitly in terms of powers of \( x \).
Write the final power series in summation notation as \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-1)^n \frac{x^{2n+1}}{(2n+1) 2^{2n+1}} \), which represents the Taylor series of \( f(x) \) centered at \( 0 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point, called the center (here, a = 0). It approximates the function near that point using polynomial terms, allowing complex functions to be expressed as power series.
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Power Series and Summation Notation

A power series is an infinite series of the form Σ c_n (x - a)^n, where c_n are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this infinite sum, making it easier to write and analyze series expansions of functions like f(x) = arctan(x/2).
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Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the power series converges to the function. Determining this interval ensures the series accurately represents the function within that range, which is crucial for understanding where the Taylor series is valid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Binomial series


b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.


f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.


f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2

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