{Use of Tech} Binomial series
b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan x ≈ x
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2