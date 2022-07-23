Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, it is expressed as f(x) = Σ [f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!] * (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a.