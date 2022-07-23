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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.7a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.7a

a. Estimate lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x by making a table of values of cos 2x / cos x − sin x for values of x approaching π/4. Round your estimate to four digits.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to estimate the limit of the function \( \frac{\cos 2x}{\cos x - \sin x} \) as \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Step 2: Create a table of values for \( x \) approaching \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) from both the left and the right. Choose values such as \( \frac{\pi}{4} - 0.1 \), \( \frac{\pi}{4} - 0.01 \), \( \frac{\pi}{4} + 0.01 \), and \( \frac{\pi}{4} + 0.1 \).
Step 3: For each chosen value of \( x \), calculate \( \cos 2x \) and \( \cos x - \sin x \).
Step 4: Compute the value of the function \( \frac{\cos 2x}{\cos x - \sin x} \) for each \( x \) value in the table.
Step 5: Observe the trend of the function values as \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) and estimate the limit by rounding to four decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function cos(2x) / (cos(x) - sin(x)) as x approaches π/4. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating the function's value at points where it may not be directly computable.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as cosine and sine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. In this problem, we are specifically dealing with cos(2x), cos(x), and sin(x). Familiarity with these functions and their properties, including their values at specific angles, is essential for estimating the limit accurately.
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Table of Values

Creating a table of values involves calculating the function's output for various inputs approaching a specific point, in this case, π/4. This method provides a visual representation of how the function behaves near the limit and helps in estimating the limit by observing the trend of the values. It is a practical approach to understanding limits when direct substitution may lead to indeterminate forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.


a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.

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Textbook Question

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→−2^− h(x)

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Textbook Question

For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time. 


a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


a. limx1+x3x25x+4{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)1^{+}}\(\frac{x-3}{\sqrt{x^2-5x+4}\)}}

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Textbook Question

Tangent lines with zero slope


a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.

f(x) = (x2 − 9)/(x(x−3))

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