Textbook Question
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.
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Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^− h(x)
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
Determine the following limits.
a.
Tangent lines with zero slope
a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 9)/(x(x−3))