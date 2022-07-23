Textbook Question
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^− h(x)
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The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^− h(x)
Determine the following limits.
a.
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Given the graph of f in the following figures, find the slope of the secant line that passes through (0,0) and (h,f(h))in terms of h, for h>0 and h<0.
f(x)=x1/3 <IMAGE>
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)