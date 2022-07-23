Textbook Question
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→∞ cot^−1
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Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→∞ cot^−1
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that the equation has a solution in the given interval.
x=cos x; (0,π/2)
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→−∞ cot^−1x