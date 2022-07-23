Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 81b
Chapter 2, Problem 81b

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by simplifying the given function \( f(x) = \frac{\cos x + 2\sqrt{x}}{\sqrt{x}} \). This can be rewritten as \( f(x) = \frac{\cos x}{\sqrt{x}} + 2 \).
Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero and the numerator is not zero. Here, the denominator \( \sqrt{x} \) is zero when \( x = 0 \).
Since \( \sqrt{x} \) is not defined for negative \( x \), we only consider the limit from the right, \( x \to 0^+ \).
Evaluate \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{\cos x}{\sqrt{x}} + 2 \). As \( x \to 0^+ \), \( \sqrt{x} \to 0^+ \) and \( \cos x \to 1 \), so the term \( \frac{\cos x}{\sqrt{x}} \) approaches infinity.
Since \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} f(x) = \infty \), there is a vertical asymptote at \( x = 0 \). The function approaches infinity as \( x \to 0^+ \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in a function when the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value from either the left or the right. This typically happens when the denominator of a rational function approaches zero while the numerator remains non-zero. Identifying vertical asymptotes is crucial for understanding the behavior of the function near those points.
Recommended video:
3:40
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In the context of vertical asymptotes, evaluating the left-hand limit (lim x→a^− f(x)) and the right-hand limit (lim x→a^+ f(x)) helps determine the behavior of the function as it nears the asymptote. This analysis is essential for understanding how the function behaves around points of discontinuity.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, which can exhibit vertical asymptotes when the denominator equals zero. In the given function f(x) = (cos x + 2√x) / √x, the denominator √x must be analyzed to find points where it becomes zero, leading to potential vertical asymptotes. Understanding the structure of rational functions is key to identifying their asymptotic behavior.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.

lim x→∞ cot^−1

387
views
Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x

342
views
Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.

335
views
Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x

232
views
Textbook Question

a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that the equation has a solution in the given interval.


x=cos x; (0,π/2)

319
views
Textbook Question

Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.

lim x→−∞ cot^−1x

270
views