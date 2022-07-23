Textbook Question
Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
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Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Let .
Make two tables, one showing values of for , and and one showing values of for , and .
Let . <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
Evaluate lim t→2.9 f(t).