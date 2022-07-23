Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (x+ √x^2−5x)
Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.