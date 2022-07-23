Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 37
Chapter 2, Problem 37

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the form of the limit: As \( x \to b \), the expression \((x - b)^{50} - x + b\) becomes \(0 - b + b = 0\), and the denominator \(x - b\) also becomes 0, indicating an indeterminate form \(\frac{0}{0}\).
Apply L'Hôpital's Rule: Since the limit is in the indeterminate form \(\frac{0}{0}\), we can apply L'Hôpital's Rule, which involves differentiating the numerator and the denominator separately.
Differentiate the numerator: The derivative of \((x - b)^{50} - x + b\) with respect to \(x\) is \(50(x - b)^{49} - 1\).
Differentiate the denominator: The derivative of \(x - b\) with respect to \(x\) is 1.
Evaluate the new limit: Substitute \(x = b\) into the expression \(\frac{50(x - b)^{49} - 1}{1}\) to find the limit.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. Evaluating limits is crucial for determining continuity, derivatives, and integrals.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a value results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits in complex cases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. In the context of limits, polynomial functions are continuous everywhere, which means their limits can often be evaluated by direct substitution. Understanding the behavior of polynomials as they approach specific values is essential for solving limit problems.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for each function.


c. State the interval(s) of continuity.


f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0

2x^3 if x>0; a=0

243
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)

390
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1

283
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3

383
views
Textbook Question

Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).


b. Evaluate lim w→2.3 f(w).

394
views
Textbook Question

Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).


a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.

417
views