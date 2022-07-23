Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3
Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
b. Evaluate lim w→2.3 f(w).
Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.