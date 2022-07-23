Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 36
Chapter 2, Problem 36

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the behavior of each component of the function as \( x \to -\infty \).
Recognize that \( e^x \to 0 \) as \( x \to -\infty \) because the exponential function decays to zero.
Note that \( \cos x \) oscillates between -1 and 1 for all real numbers, including as \( x \to -\infty \).
Consider the product \( e^x \cos x \). Since \( e^x \to 0 \) and \( \cos x \) is bounded, \( e^x \cos x \to 0 \) as \( x \to -\infty \).
Combine the results: \( \lim_{x \to -\infty} (e^x \cos x + 3) = 0 + 3 = 3 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. Understanding how functions behave in these scenarios is crucial for determining their end behavior, which can often simplify complex expressions.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as e^x, grow rapidly as x increases and approach zero as x decreases towards negative infinity. This characteristic is essential for analyzing limits involving exponential terms, particularly when combined with oscillatory functions like cosine.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, like cos x, oscillate between -1 and 1 regardless of the value of x. When evaluating limits that include trigonometric functions, it's important to recognize their bounded nature, which can influence the overall limit when combined with other terms.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b

254
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1

283
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3

383
views
Textbook Question

Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).


b. Evaluate lim w→2.3 f(w).

394
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x

249
views
Textbook Question

Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).


a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.

417
views