Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→5 (1/t^2 − 4t − 5 −1/ 6(t − 5))
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2