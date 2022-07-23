Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 39
Chapter 2, Problem 39

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{{x \to -1}} \frac{{(2x - 1)^2 - 9}}{{x + 1}} \).
Notice that direct substitution of \( x = -1 \) results in an indeterminate form \( \frac{0}{0} \).
Factor the numerator: \((2x - 1)^2 - 9\) is a difference of squares, which can be factored as \((2x - 1 - 3)(2x - 1 + 3)\).
Simplify the expression: \((2x - 1 - 3)(2x - 1 + 3) = (2x - 4)(2x + 2)\).
Cancel the common factor \(x + 1\) from the numerator and denominator, then evaluate the limit by substituting \(x = -1\) into the simplified expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. Evaluating limits is crucial for determining continuity, derivatives, and integrals.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Factoring and Simplifying Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting an expression as a product of its factors, which can simplify the evaluation of limits, especially when direct substitution leads to indeterminate forms like 0/0. In the given limit, factoring the numerator allows for cancellation with the denominator, making it easier to compute the limit as x approaches -1.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions

Indeterminate Forms

Indeterminate forms occur when direct substitution in a limit leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. Recognizing these forms is essential, as they often require additional techniques, such as factoring, rationalizing, or applying L'Hôpital's Rule, to resolve and find the actual limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for each function.


c. State the interval(s) of continuity.


f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0

2x^3 if x>0; a=0

243
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b

254
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9

235
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)

390
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3

383
views
Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right? 


f(x)=√25−x^2

376
views