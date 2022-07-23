Textbook Question
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
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Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x / √16x+1-1)^1/3
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2