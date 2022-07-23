Textbook Question
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
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Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Sketch a possible graph of a function f that satisfies all of the given conditions. Be sure to identify all vertical and horizontal asymptotes.
, , , ,
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
f(x)=1/ √x sec x
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(t)=t+2 / t^2−4
Use an appropriate limit definition to prove the following limits.
lim x→ 5x^2 − 25 / x − 5=10
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.