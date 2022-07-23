Describe the end behavior of g(x) = e-2x.

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical expressions of the form f(x) = a * b^x, where 'a' is a constant, 'b' is a positive base, and 'x' is the exponent. The function g(x) = e^(-2x) is an example, where 'e' is the base of natural logarithms, and the negative exponent indicates a decay as 'x' increases.