Describe the end behavior of g(x) = e-2x.

Textbook Question
b. Estimate a solution to the equation in the given interval using a root finder.
x^5+7x+5=0; (−1,0)
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b. Estimate a solution to the equation in the given interval using a root finder.
x^5+7x+5=0; (−1,0)
Evaluate and.
Determine the following limits.
lim w→∞ (ln w2) / (ln w3 + 1)
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
;
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x^8−3x^6−1)^40
Suppose and . Prove that .