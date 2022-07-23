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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.14
Chapter 2, Problem 2.14

Describe the end behavior of g(x) = e-2x.

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Consider the function \(g(x) = e^{-2x}\).
Recall that the exponential function \(e^x\) has a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\) as \(x \to -\infty\).
For \(g(x) = e^{-2x}\), as \(x \to \infty\), the exponent \(-2x\) becomes very large and negative, making \(e^{-2x}\) approach 0.
As \(x \to -\infty\), the exponent \(-2x\) becomes very large and positive, making \(e^{-2x}\) grow without bound.
Thus, the end behavior of \(g(x)\) is: as \(x \to \infty\), \(g(x) \to 0\); as \(x \to -\infty\), \(g(x) \to \infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

End Behavior of Functions

End behavior refers to the behavior of a function as the input values approach positive or negative infinity. It helps in understanding how the function behaves at the extremes of its domain, which is crucial for sketching graphs and analyzing limits.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical expressions of the form f(x) = a * b^x, where 'a' is a constant, 'b' is a positive base, and 'x' is the exponent. The function g(x) = e^(-2x) is an example, where 'e' is the base of natural logarithms, and the negative exponent indicates a decay as 'x' increases.
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Exponential Functions

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity are used to determine the value that a function approaches as the input grows larger or smaller without bound. For g(x) = e^(-2x), analyzing the limit as x approaches infinity reveals that the function approaches zero, indicating that it decays towards the x-axis.
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One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

b. Estimate a solution to the equation in the given interval using a root finder.


x^5+7x+5=0; (−1,0)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate limxf(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{f(x)}} andlimxf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{f(x)}}.


f(x)=4x3+11x3f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x^3+1}{1-x^3}\)

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim w→∞ (ln w2) / (ln w3 + 1)

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Textbook Question

Use a graph of f to estimate limxaf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))} or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near x=ax=a to support your conjecture.

f(x)=x2lnx2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x-2}{\ln\left|x-2\right|}\); a=2a=2

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→0 (x^8−3x^6−1)^40

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Textbook Question

Suppose limxa f(x)=L{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}\(\text{ }\)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=L and limxa g(x)=M{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}\(\text{ }\)g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=M. Prove that limxa (f(x)g(x))=LM{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}\(\text{ }\]\left\)(f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))-g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\right\))=L-M.

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