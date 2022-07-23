Intermediate Value Theorem

The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function takes on two values at two points, it must also take on any value between those two points. This theorem is crucial for establishing the existence of roots within a given interval. In the context of the equation x^5 + 7x + 5 = 0, verifying that the function changes sign over the interval (-1, 0) indicates that a root exists within that range.