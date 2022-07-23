Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25
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Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25
Determine the following limits.
lim w→∞ (ln w2) / (ln w3 + 1)
Describe the end behavior of g(x) = e-2x.
Suppose and . Prove that .
Find an interval containing a solution to the equation . Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
g(θ)=tan πθ/10