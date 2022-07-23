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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.10
Chapter 2, Problem 2.10

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)

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1
Identify the terms in the expression: \(5 + \frac{1}{x} + \frac{10}{x^2}\).
Recognize that as \(x\) approaches infinity, \(\frac{1}{x}\) and \(\frac{10}{x^2}\) both approach 0.
Understand that the term \(5\) is a constant and does not change as \(x\) approaches infinity.
Apply the limit to each term separately: \(\lim_{{x \to \infty}} 5 = 5\), \(\lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{1}{x} = 0\), and \(\lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{10}{x^2} = 0\).
Combine the results of the limits: \(5 + 0 + 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity refer to the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity. This concept is crucial in calculus for understanding how functions behave for very large values of x, which can help determine horizontal asymptotes and the end behavior of functions.
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Dominant Terms

In the context of limits, dominant terms are the parts of a function that have the most significant impact on its value as x approaches infinity. For rational functions, the highest degree terms in the numerator and denominator typically dominate, allowing for simplification when evaluating limits.
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Continuous Functions

A continuous function is one where small changes in the input result in small changes in the output. This property is essential when evaluating limits, as it allows us to substitute values directly into the function, provided the function is defined at that point, especially as x approaches infinity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→1 (8x+5)=13

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Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).

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Determine the following limits. 


lim x→∞ sin x / e^x

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?

a.(1, 9)

b.(4, 6)

c.(3, 8)

d.(4.5, 5.5)

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Textbook Question

Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.

f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5

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Textbook Question

Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.


f(x) = {x^2+1 if x≤−1

3 if x>−1; a=−1

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