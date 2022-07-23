Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
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Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)
Evaluate each limit.