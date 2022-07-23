Textbook Question
Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
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Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?
a.(1, 9)
b.(4, 6)
c.(3, 8)
d.(4.5, 5.5)
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = {x^2+1 if x≤−1
3 if x>−1; a=−1
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→2 √4x+10 / 2x−2
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.