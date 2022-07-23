Textbook Question
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
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Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→2 √4x+10 / 2x−2
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.