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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.3.59
Chapter 2, Problem 2.3.59

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.


limxxcos(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\[\infty\)}{x\(\cos\]\left\)(x\(\right\))}}

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1
Recognize that the limit involves an oscillating function, \( \cos(x) \), which oscillates between -1 and 1.
Consider the behavior of \( x \cos(x) \) as \( x \to \infty \). The term \( x \) grows without bound, while \( \cos(x) \) continues to oscillate.
Use the Squeeze Theorem to analyze the limit. Since \( -1 \leq \cos(x) \leq 1 \), it follows that \( -x \leq x \cos(x) \leq x \).
Examine the limits of the bounding functions: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} -x = -\infty \) and \( \lim_{x \to \infty} x = \infty \).
Conclude that since the bounding functions tend to \( -\infty \) and \( \infty \), the limit \( \lim_{x \to \infty} x \cos(x) \) does not exist.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave in extreme cases, particularly for determining whether they approach a finite value, diverge, or oscillate. In this context, we analyze the limit of the function as x approaches infinity to ascertain its long-term behavior.
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One-Sided Limits

Oscillatory Behavior

Oscillatory behavior refers to functions that do not settle at a single value as their input increases but instead fluctuate between values. The cosine function, for example, oscillates between -1 and 1. When combined with a term that grows without bound, such as x in this limit, it can lead to indeterminate forms, necessitating careful analysis to determine the limit's existence.
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Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Squeeze Theorem

The Squeeze Theorem is a method used to find limits of functions that are difficult to evaluate directly. It states that if a function is 'squeezed' between two other functions that converge to the same limit, then the squeezed function must also converge to that limit. This theorem is particularly useful in cases where oscillatory functions are involved, as it can help establish the limit's behavior by bounding it.
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Finding Global Extrema (Extreme Value Theorem)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25

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Textbook Question

Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function. 


p(0) = 2,lim x→0 p(x) = 0,lim x→2 p(x) does not exist, p(2)=lim x→2^+ p(x)=1

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1

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Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 

f(x)=1 / x^2−4

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Textbook Question

If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim limtf(t){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{t\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}{f(t)}} means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.


The population of a bacteria culture is given by p(t)=2500t+1p\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{2500}{t+1}\).

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Textbook Question

Find an interval containing a solution to the equation 2x=cos(x)2x=\(\cos\]\left\)(x\(\right\)). Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.

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