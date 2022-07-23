Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25
Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function.
p(0) = 2,lim x→0 p(x) = 0,lim x→2 p(x) does not exist, p(2)=lim x→2^+ p(x)=1
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=1 / x^2−4
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a bacteria culture is given by .
Find an interval containing a solution to the equation . Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.