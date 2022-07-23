Consider the position function s(t) =−16t^2+100t representing the position of an object moving vertically along a line. Sketch a graph of s with the secant line passing through (0.5, s(0.5)) and (2, s(2)). Determine the slope of the secant line and explain its relationship to the moving object.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(t)=t+2 / t^2−4
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Key Concepts
Continuity of Functions
Identifying Discontinuities
Intervals of Continuity
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
f(x)=1/ √x sec x
Evaluate each limit.
Sketch a possible graph of a function g, together with vertical asymptotes, satisfying all the following conditions.
g(2) =1,g(5) =−1,lim x→4 g(x) =−∞,lim x→7^− g(x) =∞,lim x→7^+ g(x) =−∞
A sequence is an infinite, ordered list of numbers that is often defined by a function. For example, the sequence {2,4,6,8,…} is specified by the function f(n) = 2n, where n=1,2,3,….The limit of such a sequence is lim n→∞ f(n), provided the limit exists. All the limit laws for limits at infinity may be applied to limits of sequences. Find the limit of the following sequences or state that the limit does not exist.
{0,1/2,2/3,3/4,…}, which is defined by f(n) = (n−1) / n, for n=1,2,3,…
Use an appropriate limit definition to prove the following limits.
lim x→ 5x^2 − 25 / x − 5=10