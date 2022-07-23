Textbook Question
Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
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Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
What is the domain of f(x)=e^x/x and where is f continuous?
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (3+10/x^2)
Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).