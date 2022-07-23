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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.55
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.55

Evaluate each limit. 


limxπ2sin(x)1sin(x)1{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\frac{\pi}{2}\)}{\(\frac{\sin\left(x\right)-1}{\sqrt{\sin\left(x\right)}\)-1}}}

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1
Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to \frac{\pi}{2}} \frac{\sin(x) - 1}{\sqrt{\sin(x)} - 1} \).
Substitute \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \) into the expression to check for indeterminate form: \( \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right) = 1 \), leading to \( \frac{0}{0} \).
Apply L'Hôpital's Rule, which is used for limits of the form \( \frac{0}{0} \) or \( \frac{\infty}{\infty} \), by differentiating the numerator and the denominator separately.
Differentiate the numerator: \( \frac{d}{dx}[\sin(x) - 1] = \cos(x) \).
Differentiate the denominator: \( \frac{d}{dx}[\sqrt{\sin(x)} - 1] = \frac{1}{2\sqrt{\sin(x)}} \cdot \cos(x) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this question, we are evaluating the limit of a function as x approaches π/2, which is crucial for understanding the behavior of the function near that point.
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L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. When faced with such forms, we can differentiate the numerator and denominator separately and then take the limit again, which can simplify the evaluation process.
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Continuity and Discontinuity

Continuity refers to a function being unbroken and having no gaps at a point, while discontinuity indicates a break or jump in the function's value. Understanding whether the function is continuous at x = π/2 helps determine if the limit can be directly evaluated or if further analysis is needed.
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Related Practice
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